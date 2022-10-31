Max Verstappen explains Sky Sports interview snub

Max Verstappen is not impressed.

Max Verstappen has opened up on his decision to refuse to speak to Sky Sports in the wake of his most recent win at the Mexico Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen claimed yet another win over the weekend, but he grabbed headlines for other reasons as he refused to speak to Sky Sports after the race.

However, he has since clarified why he opted not to speak to the broadcaster after the race, citing ‘constant digging’ from the British broadcaster.

“‘It had nothing to do with this weekend but this year…”

Speaking to the media, Verstappen stressed that his decision to not speak was not because of what happened over this weekend, but over the year as a whole.

“It had nothing to do with this weekend but this year,” he stressed. “It has been a constant kind of digging and being disrespectful, especially from one particular person.

“At one point it is enough and I don’t accept it. You cannot live in the past and you have to move on.

“Social media is a very toxic place and if you are constantly being like that live on TV then you are making it worse instead of trying to make it better.

“You keep disrespecting me and at one point I will not tolerate it any more and that is why I decided to stop answering.”

Remarkably, Verstappen’s win at the Mexico City GP was his 14th of the season – becoming the first to win that many in a season.

Verstappen recently claimed the F1 crown in Japan, backing up his title success in 2021 at the expense of Lewis Hamilton.

The 25-year-old will now be hoping that he can win in the final races of the season, at the Brazilian and Abu Dhabi GP.

