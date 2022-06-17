Katie Mullan on Irish Hockey’s breakthrough moment and World Cup dream

Exciting times await Irish hockey.

These are exciting times for Irish hockey, and women’s sport in general.

Next month, Ireland play in just their second-ever Hockey World Cup, four years on from their 2018 heroics in London that saw them reach the final.

Hockey’s Italia 90 moment it most certainly was. But they are now ready to create a new chapter of their journey with a relatively new squad and set-up.

Of the 2018 heroes, only five players remain, with Katie Mullan being one of those.

Hailing from Coleraine, Mullan was part of the Irish side that reached the World Cup final in 2018, losing 6-0 to an all-conquering Netherlands side.

She also played in the Olympics for the Green Army, and will be hoping that she can build on the momentum that is building with this group of players who have broken through the ceiling.

“I think what we did four years ago was the stepping-stone for hockey across Ireland to become more popular and much more supported,” she explains.

“That has been fantastic for us, and we just want to continue being at these at major tournaments, and not just being there, but performing.”

In 2018, Mullan played a key role in Ireland’s journey to the final, seeing off Spain in a dramatic semi-final, after seeing off India in an equally dramatic tie following a shootout.

“It was just incredible, we just defied all the odds,” she explains. “We did something very special, and playing in a World Cup final was something that I never thought would happen in my career.

“It was amazing, and just to see the support we had across the country. We were in a bubble and then it was just insane to see the number of people that came to support us.

“That was all we wanted to do, which was to create a legacy and something more than what we became part of as youngsters and teeing up hockey for future generations in Ireland.”

In creating a legacy, they also created cherished memories for themselves in regard to their own playing days.

But for Mullan, while the final result was far from what she would have hoped for, leading her country and team out for a World Cup final was a moment she will never forget.

“I think for me, it was such a privilege and honour to lead the team out in a World Cup final. The game itself certainly wasn’t a career high for me, but in terms of moments..

Since then, a lot has gone on in the world, not just in terms of a sporting context.

Just months before Ireland were due to make their bow at an Olympic Games, Covid-19 reared its ugly head on the world, plunging the planet, and sport into chaos.

During that time however, Mullan traded her sporting profession back to her work profession as a medical visualisation engineer. In doing so, she played a key role in the fight against Covid-19, helping to manufacture key medical supplies to hospitals during its height.

“With the Olympics being postponed, I didn’t know what to do, and my company took me back on board full-time, and I dove head first to helping with the pandemic.

“I was working with hospitals and surgeons to try and help with their equipment and 3D printing. PPE was something that we focused very heavily on during the beginning..

“It was a new challenge, and it was exciting to try and distract myself from the disappointment of the Olympics being postponed.”

Following on, Mullan then got her chance to play at an Olympic Games with the Green Army at the end of a gruelling five-year cycle.

While that ended in disappointment, Ireland do have an opportunity to make amends at this summer’s World Cup.

Mullan and co. begin their campaign with a daunting tie against tournament hosts Netherlands, before then facing Chile and Germany in their last two group outings.

“We’re in the only group with three European teams,” she explains. “The advantage there is that we know the style of European hockey.

“We have had some great battles against the Dutch before. We had not played them in years and now we’re playing them quite regularly and we’re getting closer each time which is fantastic.

“It will be an amazing occasion playing against the hosts during the opening game of the World Cup in Amsterdam. We have to then turn around quickly to the Chile and Germany games after that.

She added: “We want to focus on performing. For us, getting out of the group is a huge goal. To that, moving on from each game quickly to prepare for each game as best possible.”

