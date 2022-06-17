Ireland call up new faces for Hockey World Cup campaign

An exciting summer awaits Ireland at the World Cup.

Ireland boss Sean Dancer has named his panel for the upcoming Hockey World Cup campaign, with five uncapped players set to get their chance.

Caoimhe Perdue, Christina Hamill and Siofra O’Brien all come up from the U21 set-up, while there are also call-ups for Katie McKee and Charlotte Beggs, who have impressed in recent challenge games against Scotland.

There are also five survivors from the 2018 side that reached the World Cup final, with Róisín Upton named as captain.

“The team are excited about our progress and the opportunities that lie ahead over the next month, and know that anything is possible at a World Cup,” Ireland boss Dancer said following his squad selection.

“Our entire group, players and staff have been working extremely hard over the last month, on the basics that a new group has to do. This has been a tough but a very enjoyable period.”

Ireland begin their World Cup campaign with a tie against world number one Netherlands, before then facing Chile who come into the tournament as debutants.

The Green Army then conclude their group stage campaign against Germany. The tournament begins in Amsterdam, and if Ireland were to repeat their 2018 heroics, they would conclude their campaign in Terrassa, Spain.

Ireland start off on July 2nd against the hosts and current world number one side, the Netherlands, with the 9,500-strong venue already sold out.

Top spot in the group advances direct to the quarter-final stage with the second and third place nations, facing an extra game to reach that stage in the crossover playoffs. Fourth in the group will go into the 9th to 16th place playoffs.

Over the next week, Ireland will conclude their World Cup preparations at Belfield, facing Japan four times in the SoftCo Series.

The first game is on Saturday, June 18th (4pm) with the subsequent games on Sunday, June 19th (4pm), Wednesday, June 22nd (5pm) and Thursday, June 23rd (7pm).

The series runs parallel to the Uniphar Under-23 Five Nations tournament with all tickets available via the Hockey Ireland website (www.hockey.ie).

Ireland senior women’s team for the World Cup named (club, caps):

Ayeisha McFerran (goalkeeper, SV Kampong (NED), 113)

Elizabeth Murphy (goalkeeper, Loreto, 13)

Caoimhe Perdue (UCC, 0)

Charlotte Beggs (Ulster Elks, 0)

Christina Hamill (Loreto, 0)

Deirdre Duke (Old Alex, 154 )

Ellen Curran (Pembroke, 27)

Erin Getty (Queen’s, 11)

Hannah McLoughlin (UCD, 26)

Katie McKee (Pegasus, 0)

Katie Mullan (captain, Ballymoney, 206)

Lena Tice (Old Alex, 122)

Michelle Carey (UCD, 10)

Naomi Carroll (Catholic Institute, 121)

Roisin Upton (vice-captain, Catholic Institute, 89)

Sarah Hawkshaw (Railway Union, 46)

Sarah McAuley (UCD, 9)

Sarah Torrans (Loreto, 33)

Siofra O’Brien (Loreto, 0)

Zara Malseed (Ards, 7)

Group A schedule (all at Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam: Irish time)

July 2nd: Ireland v Netherlands, 6.30pm; July 5th: Ireland v Chile, 1pm; July 6th: Ireland v Germany, 3.30pm.

