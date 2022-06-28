Dubliner Eoin Morgan calls time on international career with England

Eoin Morgan has called time on his international career.

The 35-year-old previously played for Ireland, before then switching over to England in 2009.

And he has since called time on his international career after a success-laden stint with them.

“After careful deliberation and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect,” he said in a statement.

“To call time on what has been without doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career hasn’t been an easy decision, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me, personally, and for both England white-ball sides I have led to this point.

“From my start in the international arena with Ireland to winning the World Cup in 2019, I have never lost sight of how integral family support is to any international sportsperson..”

He added: “I have been lucky enough to play in two World Cup winning teams, but I believe the future for England’s white-ball teams is brighter than ever.

🗣️ “There’s a time and a place where it hits you – and that moment came to me in Amsterdam” Eoin Morgan says he was ready for retirement and was glad he was in a ‘sound enough space’ to understand what it means for the England white-ball squad. pic.twitter.com/fDK9v4KXOa — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 28, 2022

“We have more experience, more strength and more depth than ever before. I look forward to watching on with a huge level of excitement.

“To what lies ahead for me, I will continue to enjoy playing at a domestic level while I can. I’m really looking forward to playing and captaining London Spirit in the second edition of The Hundred this year.”

Recently, Morgan has struggled for form with England, but will continue his domestic club action before he calls time on his professional career.