‘Bully’ Nick Kyrgios slammed after Wimbledon thriller

Nick Kyrgios was a controversial figure on Saturday evening.

Australian Nick Kyrgios was slammed for his antics during his thrilling Wimbledon defeat of Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday evening, as he sealed his place in the last-16 of the competition.

Kyrgios won the clash inside four sets, but it was a tie that was not without its controversy.

The outspoken Australian proved to be a divided figure, with Tsitsipas saying that his Wimbledon rival was ‘evil’ and acted like a ‘bully’ during the game.

“He has a very evil side to him, which if it’s exposed, it can really do a lot of harm and bad to the people around him..”

“He bullies the opponents,” Tsitsipas said after the game during his post-match press conference. “He was probably a bully at school himself. I don’t like bullies. I don’t like people that put other people down.

“He has some good traits in his character, as well. But he also has a very evil side to him, which if it’s exposed, it can really do a lot of harm and bad to the people around him.

“The handshake part, ‘well deserved, well done for the great match’, for sure, I need to congratulate my opponent. It’s a thing I have been doing my entire life.

“I have never finished the match and not given my hand to the opponent simply because of his performance.

“But attitude-wise, if there was a handshake for that, I would definitely be walking away from it, and that’s how it is. It’s not acceptable in any way.”

Nick Kyrgios.

However, Kyrgios is unlikely to be fazed by Tsitsipas’ comment as he gets set for a last-16 showdown against American Brandon Nakashima.

The game is expected to begin on Monday afternoon, with the Australian looking to ensure that he will take his place in the last-eight of the historic tournament.

Kyrgios on Tsitsipas: “He’s got some serious issues. I’m good in the locker room, I’ve got many friends…he’s not liked. Let’s just put that there.” pic.twitter.com/L7ufKLHZxY — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) July 2, 2022

Read More About: Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas, wimbledon