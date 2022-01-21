Facts and stats to know ahead of Bucs v Rams in Divisional Round

Pundit Arena, in association with NOW and Stats Perform, are bringing you all the match facts you need to know ahead of the NFL Divisional Round.

All eyes will be on Florida as the Buccaneers welcome the Rams with the winner advancing to the conference title game to face the Packers or 49ers.

This will be the third postseason meeting between the Rams and Buccaneers, with the Rams winning the previous two. The teams combined for just 26 points in those two games (9-0 Rams in 1989 NFC Championship, 11-6 Rams in 1999 NFC Championship).

The Rams have won seven of the last eight against the Bucs, including a 34-24 win in Week 3 this year.

The Rams defeated the Cardinals in the Wild Card game, 34-11, holding Arizona to just 183 total yards. That is their second-fewest total yards allowed in a playoff game in franchise history, behind the 1989 NFC Championship Game vs. Tampa Bay (177 total yards).

With five catches for 61 yards last week, Cooper Kupp became the first player to break 2000 receiving yards in a single season with 2008 and counting (regular season and playoffs combined).

Tampa Bay beat Philadelphia in the Wild Card game for its fifth straight playoff win. A win this week would give the Buccaneers six playoff wins since 2020 after they won six total playoff games in their first 44 seasons combined.

Last week’s 31-15 win over the Eagles was Tom Brady’s 18th career playoff win by double digits. Brady has more playoff wins by double digits (18) and by single digits (17) than any other QB has total playoff wins (second is Joe Montana with 16 wins).

Matthew Stafford won his first ever playoff game last week after starting in 86 regular- season wins. That is the most regular-season wins before a quarterback’s first postseason win in NFL history, surpassing the previous record of 83 by Carson Palmer.

