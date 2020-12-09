Pundit Arena and the Irish NFL Show announce exciting partnership

The Irish NFL Show and Pundit Arena have teamed up to bring you exclusive and extensive coverage from the exciting world of the NFL.

American Football is one of the fastest-growing sports in Ireland in terms of popularity and to feed the burgeoning appetite, the Irish NFL Show began creating over two hours of video content a week at the beginning of the season.

Every week, the Irish NFL Show will share three broadcasts on the Pundit Arena Facebook and Twitter pages; their Sunday Show, Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football.

During these shows, the passionate and insightful team of experts, led by Michael McQuaid, will bring you all the latest news from the NFL, extensive previews of the upcoming games and discuss the hot topics of the week.

In addition to that, written previews and analysis will be published weekly on Pundit Arena’s dedicated NFL hub.

Join us for MNF IRE, LIVE tonight at 9PM on @PunditArena! Get involved and let us know your thoughts on Sunday’s action! pic.twitter.com/1ClFieJvLs — The Irish NFL Show (@irenflshow) December 7, 2020

“American Football is growing on the island of Ireland. We are proud to partner with Pundit Arena, one of Ireland’s largest digital sport media outlets to take our coverage to the next level.

Michael McQuaid, founder of the Irish NFL Show said, “Our specialised team have over 50 years experience of the National Football League and our content is aimed at both new and existing fans.

“We see Pundit Arena as a perfect fit for our content and we share the same values – bringing quality content to an Irish and international audience. We are excited about the future growth of the game in Ireland and look forward to covering the sport for many years to come.”

Matt Steerman, Head of Commercial at Pundit Arena added, “Pundit Arena is delighted to partner with The Irish NFL Show to help bring their unique approach to NFL analysis to a wider audience. With the interest in NFL growing ever larger, one gap in the market is having more Irish fans voices discussing their thoughts before and after game days.

“In our first week we’ve seen a jump in viewership to their Sunday, Monday and Thursday shows four-fold already, and look forward to continuing to explore ways to meet demand through bigger showcases around playoffs, Super Bowl and the Draft.”

You can tune into the Irish NFL Show on the Pundit Arena social channels every Monday and Thursday at 9pm and every Sunday at 12pm.

