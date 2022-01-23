NFL playoffs round-up: San Francisco 49ers stun Green Bay Packers with last-gasp win

The San Francisco 49ers are one game away from their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons following a last-play win over the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin.

The visitors relied on a dominant defence, which did not allow a touchdown after Green Bay scored on the first drive of the NFC divisional play-off.

Special teams stepped up for the 49ers with minutes left in the game as defensive end Jordan Willis burst through the middle to block the Packers’ Corey Bojorquez’s punt – the first blocked punt return in San Francisco play-off history – with the ball landing near rookie safety Talanoa Hufanga who ran six yards to score.

Place-kicker Robbie Gould added the extra point, which left the scores tied up as the 49ers mounted a final drive that ended with Gould’s 45-yard field goal taking his side ahead 13-10 as the clock wound down.

San Francisco will play the winner of Sunday’s match-up between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams in next weekend’s NFC championship game.

A pulsating night in the NFL.

The Cincinnati Bengals are through to AFC championship game, meanwhile, for the first time in 33 years after their own last-gasp field goal took them over the Tennessee Titans 19-16 in Nashville.

The Bengals intercepted Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill three times, while Cincinnati signal-caller Joe Burrow threw for 348 yards and rookie kicker Evan McPherson nailed a 52-yarder field goal for the victory.

Ryan Tannehill & A.J. Brown (33-yd TD)

Completion Probability: 20.8% 🔹 Pass Rush Separation: 1.0 yd

🔹 Air Distance: 44.6 yds

🔹 Target Separation: 0.9 yds » @1kalwaysopen_ has caught 6 of Tannehill’s 8 most improbable completions since 2019#CINvsTEN | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/fTCVKnKvCu — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 23, 2022

PA Media.