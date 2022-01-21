Match facts as Bills look to avenge last year’s AFC defeat to Chiefs

Pundit Arena, in association with NOW and Stats Perform, are bringing you all the match facts you need to know ahead of the NFL Divisional Round.

In a repeat of last season’s AFC championship game, the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs go head to head on Sunday in what will be a key matchup between two of the most impressive teams this season.

The Chiefs beat the Bills, 38-24, at Arrowhead Stadium in last year’s AFC Conference Championship Game. It was the teams’ fourth playoff meeting and first since January 1994. Buffalo won at Kansas City, 38-20, in Week 5 this season, a game in which Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another score.

The Bills’ 30-point margin of victory in their Wild Card win over the Patriots (47-17) was their second-largest ever in a postseason game, behind Buffalo’s 51-3 rout of the Raiders in the 1990 AFC Championship Game.

Josh Allen completed 21-of-25 passes (84.0%) for 308 yards, five touchdowns and no picks against the Patriots last weekend. It was the third time in NFL postseason history a player had 5+ TD passes, no INTs and a completion percentage of 80% or higher. The other players to do that are Peyton Manning (2003 Wild Card) and Kurt Warner (2009 Wild Card).

The Chiefs have won their last five postseason home games (all since Jan. 2020), averaging 37.6 points per game with more than 400 net yards gained in each game. Kansas City had a 3-8 all-time record in postseason home games before this winning streak.

Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes in the Wild Card win against the Patriots, tying his postseason high for one game set two years ago (vs. Houston). Daryle Lamonica and Kurt Warner are the only other players in NFL postseason history with as many as two games in which they threw five or more TD passes (2 games each).

Five Chiefs players caught at least one touchdown pass against New England last weekend. It was the second time in postseason history a team had five different players with a TD catch in one game. The Rams did so in the 1999 Divisional Playoffs against Minnesota.

