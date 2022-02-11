Pre game facts and stats ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Pundit Arena, in association with NOW and Stats Perform, are bringing you all the match facts you need to know ahead of Super Bowl LVI this weekend.

This year’s Super Bowl will be contested by the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals and will be played at SoFi Stadium in California. The game begins at 11.30pm GMT on Sunday.

This will be the first matchup of starting QBs in the Super Bowl where both players had a career losing record in the regular season entering that postseason (Stafford: 86-95-1, Burrow: 12-13-1).

The Bengals will be playing in their third-ever Super Bowl, losing both of their previous appearances in 1981 and 1988. Cincinnati is one of five franchises to play in multiple Super Bowls without ever winning (Buffalo & Minnesota – 4, Atlanta & Carolina – 2).

Cincinnati won just six games in the 2019 and 2020 seasons combined (6-25-1). That is the fewest wins in the previous two seasons prior to a Super Bowl appearance in NFL history.

The Bengals are the first team to go 30 or more years without a playoff win and snap that streak with a Super Bowl appearance.

With their 27-24 overtime win in the AFC Championship vs. Kansas City, the Bengals have now played four overtime games this season, most in a single season in franchise history.

The Bengals trailed by 18 points (21-3) in the second quarter against the Chiefs before rallying to win. That is tied for the largest comeback in a conference championship game all time (Colts – 2006 AFC Championship vs. Patriots).

Joe Burrow will be making his first Super Bowl start just two years after winning the National Championship with LSU. He will become the fourth QB to win a consensus college national title as the primary quarterback and later start a Super Bowl, joining Cam Newton, Joe Namath and Joe Montana.

With six catches for 54 yards last week, Ja’Marr Chase surpassed Torry Holt in 1999 for the most postseason receiving yards by a rookie (279).

Ja’Marr Chase also has the most combined regular season and postseason receiving yards by a rookie in NFL history (1734).

Former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have never lost a postseason football game together (2-0 in college, 3-0 in NFL).

Including the postseason, Joe Mixon has put up 1815 scrimmage yards this season, a Bengals franchise record. Right behind him is Ja’Marr Chase, who put up the second-most scrimmage yards in franchise history this year (1783).

Rookie kicker Evan McPherson has made all 12 of his field-goal attempts this postseason. That ties Adam Vinatieri in 2006 for the most consecutive field goals made without missing in a single postseason.

McPherson has made five game-winning field goals on the final play of the game this season, doing so last week to beat the Chiefs in OT. That is tied with Las Vegas’ Daniel Carlson this season for the most in a single season all-time (regular or postseason).

