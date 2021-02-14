American Football Ireland announce partnership with Hope Through Football

Share and Enjoy !

American Football Ireland have announced an exciting new partnership with the internationally renowned Hope Through Football Foundation.

Founded by NFL Hall of Famer and Super Bowl winner Rod Woodson, Hope Through Football is a non-profit association created so that coaches and players can develop, expand and sharpen their football knowledge and skills, all while learning character and life skills.

The foundation offers a platform that allows highly experienced coaches and players to share their knowledge and wisdom of the game to football lovers all over the world.

“This is a phenomenal day for our sport and members”, said AFI President Aidan Maguire.

American Football Ireland are delighted to announce an exciting new partnership between AFI and the internationally renowned, HOPE Through Football. Read more at: https://t.co/FiwTWmaAKl#afi #sharetheknowledge #goldjacket #partnership pic.twitter.com/uKbqKSC7QI — American Football Ireland (@a_f_ireland) February 14, 2021

“We are delighted to agree a partnership with Coach Woodson and the Hope Through Football Foundation. The potential for the growth and development of our members cannot be understated.

“This partnership will improve the standard of coaching across all areas of kitted, flag, and youth football within our association. It is our hope as a board, that this opportunity will also encourage more AFI members to get involved in coaching, and ultimately encourage more young males and females to become involved in playing our sport at all levels.”



Following a 10-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Woodson spent time with the San Francisco 49ers before moving to the Baltimore Ravens with whom he won the Super Bowl in 2000.

“Hope Through Football and #sharetheknowledge are super excited to embark on this relationship with American Football Ireland”, Woodson said.

“Opportunities can be explored together with the forward-thinking process of the AFI. We look forward to a long and growing relationship to benefit the football community in Ireland, whilst bringing international relationships closer. We would like to thank the AFI for allowing us the opportunity to be involved.”

As part of the partnership, American Football Ireland will be hosting live sessions which will be shared across their website and social media channels.

Share and Enjoy !