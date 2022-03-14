Tom Brady let retirement news slip in Instagram video with Cristiano Ronaldo

The NFL legend has come out of retirement.

Tom Brady let his retirement u-turn news slip in an Instagram video with Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday, that was noticed by a number of eagle-eyed fans.

Brady was in attendance at Old Trafford on Sunday, where he saw a 37-year-old Ronaldo score a hat-trick to win United the game.

Brady himself is 44, and has now reversed his decision to retire, confirming he has “unfinished business” on the pitch with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This will be Brady’s 23rd season in the NFL, and while he says he has more to do on the pitch, it’s hard to understand what considering he has won everything he possibly could on multiple occasions.

Tom Brady comes out of retirement

He took to Twitter to confirm the news on Sunday night, writing: “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business, LFG.”

While a number of United fans would like to think that it was seeing Ronaldo in the flesh that caused this decision, it is extremely likely that he had made the call before his trip to Manchester.

Tom Brady Cristiano Ronaldo

And while the conversation with Ronaldo may not have influenced his decision, it certainly did reveal it ahead of schedule.

In a video posted on his own Instagram account, Brady can be seen talking to Ronaldo on the pitch after the game.

Ronaldo asks Brady: “You’re finished, right?”, and the face that Brady makes in response reveals clearly that he had no intentions of hanging up the boots for good.

