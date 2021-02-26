Seahawks Draft Outlook: No first-round pick but work needs to be done

Share and Enjoy !

Seattle Seahawks surrendered their first-round pick for the next two seasons in their trade for Jamal Adams, but gaps across the roster will need to be filled in rounds two to seven.

They said they wanted to “Let Russ Cook” but the heat in the kitchen became too much for Russell Wilson and his Seahawk teammates. Seattle started the season off in red-hot fashion winning their opening five games in the run-up to their week six bye. During that stretch, they produced some of the most dramatic climaxes to a game seen anywhere all season long.

A week two goal-line stand to deny the Cam Newton-led New England Patriots victory and a phenomenal game-winning drive by Russell Wilson, concluding with a perfectly thrown touchdown to DK Metcalf on fourth down helped Seattle move to 5-0 on the season.

Wilson’s heroics warranted a lot of praise and with Seattle sitting comfortably undefeated at their bye week, many were calling for Russell Wilson to be the league’s MVP. The Seahawks would go on to lose three of their next four games and suddenly, the wheels seemed to have fallen off the wagon. An overtime thriller loss to the Cardinals and a drubbing by the Rams proved Seattle were just a few key pieces away from where they needed to be.

Their season would come to a disappointing end in the Wild Card round of the playoffs where they lost to their divisional rivals – the Los Angeles Rams. The playoff loss hurt, and it exposed a lot of unwanted truths for the entire Seattle organization. The once red-hot offense could no longer put together a watchable drive, turnovers were an issue and they had an offensive line that was doubling up as a turnstile for sack-hungry defensive linemen. What had started with such promise and belief ended in misery and dismay at another missed opportunity to win a second Lombardi.

It is no secret that Russell Wilson is getting older. Now, whether you believe he is past his best or is in the midst of his so-called peak is a personal debate that you can keep to yourself. The fact remains, he is one of the best Quarterbacks in the League. His downfall? He does not have a team around him that is worthy of winning him a second Super Bowl title. Not unless some major changes are made. So that leads perfectly into looking ahead to the NFL Draft – What positions should be of priority to Seattle in preparation for the 2021 season.

Offensive Line

While some of the blame does lie with Wilson holding the ball for too long, the five in front of him hasn’t been up to standard for a few years now. He was sacked 52 times this season, the worst record in the league. The LA Rams registered 16 sacks alone across three games. That level of disruption is cancerous for an offense’s momentum no matter how you frame it. With rumblings of Wilson potentially looking elsewhere if the line issues aren’t sorted, this is something the Seahawks front office should be seeking to rectify immediately.

Edge Rusher

Long gone are the days where Seattle’s front four are feared across the league. In recent years, Jadeveon Clowney held the mantle as the Seahawks danger man, but his departure left them barren once more. The addition of veteran Carlos Dunlap provided leadership in the locker room for this season, but the team is without youth or pace and that is what they should look to add in the upcoming draft.

Cornerback

The Legion of Boom is the blueprint for a Championship-winning defense. Seattle have tried but failed to replicate their previous success in recent times. The absence of a true “lockdown” corner has seen teams beat Seattle through the air for several seasons now. With Jamal Adams commanding the line of scrimmage as a blitzing Safety, outside protection for deep threats should be welcomed by the Seahawks front office.

The window is certainly closing in Seattle and with a few coaching and personnel changes already implemented this off-season, it is important to note that the Seahawks are throwing just about everything they’ve got to go all-in on winning now and securing the team’s second-ever Lombardi trophy.

_____

Michael Lavery writes on behalf of the Irish NFL Show who are in partnership with Pundit Arena. Tune into their Sunday, Monday and Thursday shows every week on Facebook.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: NFL, Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks