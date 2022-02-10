How to watch the 2022 Super Bowl in Ireland

Super Bowl LVI takes place on Sunday.

The 56th Super Bowl is on the horizon and people in Ireland will have a few options when it comes to watching it on TV.

This year, NFC champions the Los Angeles Rams will take on AFC kings the Cincinnati Bengals, and everything you need to know about watching it can be found below.

What time does the Super Bowl start?

The game will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and is scheduled to begin at 11.30pm Irish time. It will likely be past 3am before we know who the winners are.

What TV channel will the Super Bowl be on in Ireland?

The Super Bowl will be broadcast on BBC, Sky Sports NFL and Sky Showcase (formerly known as Sky One).

Sky’s coverage gets underway at 10pm, with the Beeb following suit at 11pm on BBC 2, before coverage switches over to BBC 1 at 11.35pm.

What is at stake?

The Vince Lomardi Trophy or, in other words, the biggest prize in American Football.

The Rams were last at the Super Bowl in 2019 when they lost to the Tom Brady-inspired New England Patriots and the last time they won it was back in 2000, when they were still the St. Louis Rams.

As for the Bengals, they’ve never won the Super Bowl but have been losing finalists on two occasions, in 1982 and 1989.

When is the half-time show and who is performing?

Of course, the Super Bowl isn’t all about the action on the field, with millions also tuning in to watch the traditional half-time performances.

This year, hip-hop fans are in for a treat as Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige all take to the stage for what should be a memorable 12-minute performance.

The quintet will be joined by deaf rappers Sean Forbes and Warren ‘WAWA’ Snipe, who will provide American Sign Language (ASL) interpretations of the show.

The half-time show is expected to start at around 1am.

