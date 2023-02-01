Tom Brady announces retirement from the NFL

Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL, insisting that it is “for good” this time after reversing his decision last year.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner announced his retirement for the first time this day last year, but Brady ultimately decided against hanging up his boots to play for a 23rd season in the NFL.

It appears as though Brady is finished for good this time however, as the 45-year-old released a short video on social media in which he thanks everyone who made his American football career possible.

Tom Brady announces his retirement.

“Good morning guys, I will get to the point right away. I am retiring. For good,” Brady said.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I would just press record and let you guys know first.

“It won’t be long-winded, you only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. Really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me.

“My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you guys for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

An end to a glittering career.

Brady is the most successful player in the history of the NFL, having won the Super Bowl a record seven times, two more than his closest competitor Charles Haley.

The California native first played in the NFL with the New England Patriots in 2000, where he would remain until the 2019 season, during which time he won six Super Bowl titles.

In 2020 Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won the Super Bowl for a seventh time in his first year for his new team.

Brady’s last NFL appearance came on January 17th, when the Buccaneers were beaten by the Dallas Cowboys in this season’s Wild Card Round.

