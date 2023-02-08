Super Bowl: How to watch Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles in Ireland

Kansas City Chiefs will take on Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night, and the game is airing on free TV in Ireland.

Both teams have enjoyed stellar seasons to date, as Kansas City topped the American Football Conference with 14 wins and three losses, while Philadelphia topped the National Football Conference also with 14 wins and three losses.

The Chiefs went on to beat Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals in the play offs, while the Eagles hammered New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers to book their place in the Super Bowl.

Neither side will end a long wait for a Super Bowl triumph, as Kansas City last won in 2019, while Philadelphia won for the first time in the franchise’s history in 2017.

Super Bowl LVII: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match is being aired live on Irish free-to-air TV on Sunday, February 12th on Virgin Media Two and the Virgin Media Player. Coverage begins at 10.45pm while kick off is at 11.30pm.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL are also showing the game, with coverage starting at 10pm on both channels.

Viewers in Ireland can also watch the Super Bowl on NFL Game Pass for €0.99.

𝗜𝗧’𝗦 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗕𝗢𝗪𝗟 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞! 🏈 Eagles v Chiefs! 🙌 This Sunday 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 on Virgin Media Two! 🆓#SuperBowlLVII pic.twitter.com/ku7umFaVQn — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 7, 2023

Ones to watch.

As always, the key players to watch will be the team’s starting quarterbacks, as Patrick Mahomes will look to win his second Super Bowl with Kansas City, while Jalen Hurts will hope to win his first with Philadelphia.

Mahomes is currently the favourite to be named as the NFL Most Valuable Player for the 2022 season, due to his stellar performances for the Chiefs so far.

The Kansas City quarterback is currently dealing with a sprained ankle however, and head coach Andy Reid has admitted that Mahomes is not fully fit.

Hurts is the younger and less experienced of the two quarterbacks, although the Eagles are the slight favourites to win.

