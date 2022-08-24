Dublin-born James McCourt signs with Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL

Dublin-born placekicker James McCourt has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars just two weeks out from the team’s season opener in the NFL.

McCourt was waived by the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, but the Jaguars have moved quickly to snap up the Irish-born American footballer.

The Dubliner, who moved with his family to Florida when he was eight years old, is now the sole placekicker on the Jaguars’ roster, as they waived Ryan Santoso on Tuesday after he missed two of four field goal attempts in a preseason match.

McCourt kicked for the University of Illinois at college level, and was successful in 37 of 52 field goal attempts for the team in the three seasons he spent there.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach on James McCourt.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is encouraged by McCourt’s kicking percentage, especially the 18 successful goals he kicked from 23 attempts last season for the University of Illinois.

“It’s impressive [McCourt’s leg strength]. That part of it we like, and obviously the consistency is what you look for in kickers,” Pederson said.

“It’ll be a good opportunity for him. Then for us, we need to keep going through the process. We’ve still got a little bit of time before kicks mean something.”

We have claimed K James McCourt off of waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers.https://t.co/eYU1iDblVd — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 23, 2022

Poor preseason for the Jaguars.

The Jacksonville Jaguars certainly haven’t had an ideal preseason, as they have lost all three of their fixtures to date against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Placekickers have little room for error in the NFL, as Santoso was waived after he missed two kicks against the Steelers, which were ultimately crucial in a one-point loss.

McCourt will be well aware of the expectations on his shoulders when he joins up with the Jaguars, and is likely to feature against the Atlanta Falcons in Jacksonville’s final preseason game.

