Damar Hamlin returns to Buffalo after being released from hospital

Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo after being released from a Cincinnati hospital following his on-field cardiac arrest.

During the Buffalo Bills’ encounter with the Cincinnati Bengals last Tuesday, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and was given medical treatment on the pitch before being rushed to a local hospital.

Hamlin has recovered very well in the space of a week thankfully and has been transferred to a hospital in Buffalo where he will continue his rehabilitation.

University of Cincinnati Health physician Dr. William Knight gave the latest on Hamlin’s condition, revealing that the 24-year-old had his breathing tube removed on Friday.

“I traveled with him to the airport this morning with our UC Health air care and mobile care crew, including teammates who were with us on the field when Damar Hamlin collapsed,” Knight said.

“He landed safely and as standard as anybody who has gone through what he’s gone through this past week, and certainly after flying on a plane, he is going to be observed and monitored to ensure that there is no impact on the flight of his condition or on his lungs.

“He has been extubated and has gone through a weaning off his oxygen.

“He has been up with physical therapy and occupational therapy, walking the unit, tolerating a regular diet, meeting with his family and many members of the care team that wanted to see how he was doing all to get him to this point that he could be safely returned to Buffalo.”

The 24-year-old is believed to be completely neurologically intact.

Hamlin himself took to Twitter to thank all those who showed him support after his cardiac arrest, as well as those who looked after him at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love in my heart. Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling,” Hamlin wrote.

“The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world and more. Bigger than football!

“Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!”

UC health physicians believe Hamlin is completely neurologically intact, although it is too early to know if the 24-year-old can continue playing football.

