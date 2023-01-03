Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest during NFL game

Damar Hamlin is currently in critical condition after the Buffalo Bills player suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game was suspended during the first quarter after Hamlin collapsed to the ground after making a tackle and was given on-field medical treatment before being taken to a local hospital.

Hamlin originally sprung to his feet quickly after the heavy collision, but fell backwards just seconds later and was given CPR on the field.

The Buffalo Bills released a statement in which they revealed that Hamlin is currently in critical condition after his heartbeat was restored on the field.

Latest on Damar Hamlin.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the Buffalo Bills statement reads.

“His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Members of the Bills squad were seen to be distraught after Hamlin collapsed and gathered in prayer in the pitch while their team mate was taken away in an ambulance.

Hamlin’s marketing representative Jordon Rooney wrote on Twitter shortly after the incident, “His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests.”

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

The 24-year-old’s career so far.

Hamlin signed a four-year rookie contract with Buffalo in May 2021 after five seasons with with the Pittsburgh Panthers in college football.

In his first season with the Bills, Hamlin was used as a reserve player, although he has been a regular starter this season after Micah Hyde suffered a season-ending injury.

Buffalo are the favourites to win this year’s Super Bowl having won 12 of their 15 fixtures to date.

Read More About: NFL