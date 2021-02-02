Quiz: Name every Super Bowl winning quarterback since 2000

We asked for the Super Bowl winners since 2000 earlier.

Now, we want you to name every Super Bowl winning quarterback since 2000 in our second Super Bowl quiz.

Super Bowl winning quarterbacks

Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) face off in the Super Bowl on Sunday night with live coverage on BBC One and Sky Sports NFL & Main Event. The game is due to kick off at 11.30pm (Irish time).

Ahead of the big clash, we want you to name every Super Bowl winning quarterback since 2000.

Some of the earlier names will be tough on casual NFL fans but there are a lot of well-known quarterbacks on the list so a good score is doable.

You have five minutes to complete the quiz. Best of luck and please let us know how you get on in the comments.

The quiz is below.



If quiz doesn’t load, please click here.

To try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Quiz: Name the top 20 Premier League goalscorers of all time

Quiz: Name the top 15 most successful English football clubs of all time

Quiz: Can you name the top 10 most capped European football players?

Quiz: Can you name which city these football clubs are based in?

Quiz: Name every player who started the 2008 Champions League final between Man United & Chelsea

Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Read More About: American Football, Patrick Mahomes, quarterbacks, Super Bowl, Tom Brady