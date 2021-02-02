Can you name every Super Bowl wining team since 2000?

Ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend, we’re asking can you name every winner since 2000 in our Super Bowl quiz?

Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

Mahomes is aiming for back-to-back titles, something Brady achieved for the New England Patriots during the mid-2000s.

However, we want to test your knowledge on past Super Bowls and see how many winners you can name since 2000.

Super Bowl.

There are 21 years in total with 13 teams winning the Super Bowl in that time. Can you get them all in five minutes?

For American football enthusiasts, this quiz should be relatively straight-forward but for those who tend to only get interested once the playoffs and Super Bowl comes around, it may prove difficult to obtain 100%.

To help you along we’ve included the year and will accept just the city or the name.

You have five minutes to complete the quiz. Best of luck and please let us know how you get on in the comments.

If the quiz does not appear above, please click here.

