Last year, Patrick Horgan spoke about his passion for American Football, calling himself a New England Patriots and Tom Brady fan.

At the time, Brady’s future was uncertain. The quarterback has since joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he still has Horgan’s support.

The new Cork hurling captain is rooting for Brady in Sunday’s Super Bowl, when Tampa Bay will come up against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Horgan was speaking at the launch of Sports Direct as the new sponsor for Cork GAA and was asked how he was passing the time during lockdown.

Following the NFL each week, and Brady’s exploits, have helped the hurler pass the time.

“I’m watching the NFL at the moment,” Horgan replied. “I can’t wait for it to be Sunday every week.”

“God, I haven’t even slept over this,” he said about Sunday’s showpiece event.

“God, I hope… I have to see him (Brady) winning it.

“Even the way his teammates talk about him, he’s obviously the ultimate teammate and I’ve been following him for a long time now.

“I’m getting a bit of heat off a few fellas because I’m a Patriots fan but I’m following this fella!

“I can’t wait for the match, it’s going to be a good one. But I think they (Tampa Bay) are going to do it.

“Brady is just a couple of steps ahead of everyone, all the time. I’m looking forward to it.”

GAA and NFL.

Regarding comparisons between the GAA and American Football, Horgan definitely has a preference for the NFL season which is shorter but jam-packed with games every weekend.

“As players, all we want to do is play,” Horgan stated.

“You look at the NFL season. They play 16 weeks in a row with one week break. I’d love that with hurling, that you could just play weekly. It’s probably a sport where we overtrain in.”

The Super Bowl between Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs kicks off at 11.30 pm Irish time.

The game will be live on BBC One and Sky Sports NFL.

