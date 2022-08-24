Tadhg Leader: The ex-Connacht man looking to make his NFL dream a reality

One to watch.

Not many Irish kids grow up wanting to play American Football, and even less hold dreams of becoming a professional in the sport. Saying that, Ireland’s footprint in the sport is growing.

On Wednesday morning, James McCourt signed a deal with Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL, and on Saturday, a big crowd is expected at the Aviva Stadium for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Northwestern University and the Nebraska Cornhuskers face one another in the Aviva Stadium showdown, with plenty of pageantry set to take centre stage in the Irish capital this weekend.

But across the Atlantic Ocean, former Connacht player Tadhg Leader is hoping he can help change Ireland’s outlook on the sport.

That is through his own career and coaching sessions he is putting on throughout Ireland – which culminate on Saturday at the Aviva.

Tadhg Leader: “I was kicking pretty well and that led to me seeing a coach to see what was my level…”

A two-time US capped rugby international, Leader hails from Galway – and is looking to buck the trend of Irish fortunes in American Football.

Leader, 30, made the move Stateside in 2015 to complete his third-level studies, playing professional rugby until the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. After that, a fortunate twist of fate has now seen the Galwegian close to joining the NFL ranks.

“I’ve been living in the US since 2015 to play rugby,” he tells Pundit Arena. “My biggest attribute was always kicking. With that, people always told me to give American Football a go when I was living out there.

“I never did, because I was playing professional [rugby] from 2018, and played for the US national team. I was doing everything I wanted to do.

“When Covid-19 happened, everything came to a standstill. At the back end of it, I was coaching rugby. One of my players was a high-school coach and he brought in an American Football one day, and I wanted to give it a go.

“That was literally how it started. I was kicking pretty well and that led to me seeing a coach to see what was my level. After kicking two or three balls he confirmed to me that I was pretty good considering I never played it before.”

From there, Leader made his way to San Diego for further training sessions alongside NFL grade players and coaches – which ended up being the kickstart he needed to get his American Football career up and running.

“At that point I retired from rugby,” he added. “It wasn’t an easy decision, but I am very happy with my decision. I have had a good adventure for the last year, year and a half in American Football.”

Tadhg Leader: “We are not exposed to the sport at all beside watching it on TV…”

Growing up in a sport-orientated family, Leader was always destined to play sport at a high-level having done so from a very young age.

His mother Breda was the secretary for Rowing Ireland for a time, with his father Noel playing for and becoming the president of Galwegians. His brother Darragh also made north of 90 appearances for Connacht, and was also named in an Ireland squad under Joe Schmidt in 2017.

But while his family have played sport at home, Tadhg is the one who has broadened his horizons elsewhere, playing abroad, and an entirely new sport.

“I think the most obvious way to make the jump is through kicking,” he explains. “You don’t have to learn a playbook or you don’t have to learn about the more intricate parts of the game.

“The kicker kicks it between the goalposts, or if you are punting you kick it far and high. That’s all you need to know. I think we could see more rugby players make the transition into more traditional positions like wide receivers or defensive guys.

“But in order to do that, you need to be introduced to the sport pretty early, before you are 20, whereas with kicking there is a little less to know.

“From there it became pretty obvious to me that more Irish lads could do this as kickers and punters thanks to our GAA and rugby background.

“It’s just that we are not exposed to the sport at all beside watching it on TV. There is not much of an avenue to watch or pursue it. That has led me to coming home to introducing people to the sport.”

Tadhg Leader: “For myself, I just turned 30 so there is still at least a five-year runway for me..”

Now, Leader is plying his trade in the Canadian Football League [CFL] and plays for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The CFL as it is known, is considered as the closest level to the NFL in American Football, with Leader already reaching that level just a year into his journey in the sport.

1️⃣ year ago I took the leap into the unknown and decided to explore the world of American Football. It’s been a life changing journey and one I plan to continue in 2022! *Please feel free to RT/Share as I’m without an agent so any exposure is appreciated!#NFL #CFL #usfl pic.twitter.com/HpZKJaSq3q — Tadhg Leader (@TadhgLeader) December 6, 2021

“For myself, I just turned 30 so there is still at least a five-year runway for me. When I spoke to teams and agents they always asked age you are.

“At the time I was 28/29, and the response usually was – ‘if you are playing any other position there is no chance, but the fact that you are a kicker and punter, there is a little bit’.

“It is such a pressurised position, and mentally extremely challenging.. That’s where most guys fall down. You are like a sniper, and you have one shot to make the kill.

“That’s why I think the older guys are successful, because they are a little bit more self-assured and confident in themselves, whereas a younger fella might still be finding his way and find it more challenging.”

He then added: “I’d say the only reason I made as much progress as I have to date is because I played rugby for the US. They could understand that, and it carries some weight.

“That gave me a little bit more credibility to make it potentially possible. If I didn’t have those accolades to my name I don’t think the doors that would have been opened to me would have been.

“They expect you to play college, but my answer was that I was playing rugby professionally at a high level in front of crowds. They are very traditional how they approach things in American Football.

“There is a pathway, whereas I came from left-field, but thankfully my rugby background helped me a bit, but overall it was about breaking down barriers. Just because my passport says I’m Irish, I’m just as capable as the American fella who went to college.

“Just because I didn’t play in college doesn’t mean I can’t do it. That took a bit of a while, and to be honest I am still battling that, trying to convince teams that I can do it.”

Whatever comes next remains to be seen for Leader, but one thing for sure is that he is looking to lead the way for Irish talent in American Football.

The future is bright either way.

