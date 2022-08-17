Nebraska Cornhuskers boss backs Irish talent to make their mark in American Football

A big few weeks await.

Nebraska Cornhuskers boss Scott Frost has said that it would be ‘great’ if Ireland was able to produce more NFL players in the coming years, just months after bridging a 37-year gap in the NFL.

In May, Irish pair Daniel Whelan and James McCourt joined the New Orleans Saints and the LA Chargers respectively, the first to do so this century.

And speaking ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, Frost explained why more Irish names within the NFL ranks would be good for the sport not only in the States, but in Ireland.



“That would be great,” he replied. “I think football has done a pretty good job over the years in becoming a little more international.

“We have players on our team that were born in other countries. A couple from Africa, and one from Germany. So we’re starting to see a little bit more of that.

“It would be great to have some Irish players. There’s this little cultural difference that the sports that are big over here are not all big over there and vice versa.

“I’m actually a big rugby fan and and I love watching cricket which is not American at all. But I’ve actually watched the World Cup a few times and have seen the Irish national cricket team play.

“The more TV gets international, the more people see sports from other places and get attracted to them. So hopefully we can bring a little bit of football to Ireland and maybe that make an impact on someone.”



In fact, Coach Frost, as he is referred throughout the College game in the States has family origins in Cork.

And while he is unlikely to be able to visit his family homestead during his brief stint in Ireland, he is hoping that he and his side can put on a show for the Irish sporting public at the Aviva Stadium.

“The best players in our league are the ones that go to the NFL. So it’s a half a step down from NFL, but you’re going to see a lot of passion.

“It’s a fast game, and it’s a physical game. The closer you are to the action, you realise how intense the contact and the hitting is.

“I admire the rugby guys because they do it with no pads on. The difference is when you do have pads on, I mean it’s full speed contact and and there’s a lot of big collisions.

“I hope we can show some of that, and that the Irish people love it.”

Nebraska Cornhuskers Head Coach Scott Frost was speaking ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, where his team will take on the Northwestern Wildcats at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 27th of August. Tickets still available through ticketmaster.ie/touchdowndublin

