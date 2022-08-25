Ex-Connacht player predicts future for Irish GAA & Rugby players in American Football

A promising future awaits.

Former Connacht Rugby player Tadhg Leader has predicted a future in American Football and the NFL for Irish sportspeople after his move into the sport.

Previously of Connacht and the US national rugby team, Leader has embarked on a journey into American Football, and is now playing for CFL side Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

However, his introduction to the sport arrived quite late, and in a recent interview with Pundit Arena – he has predicted a future for Irish sportspeople in the sport.

“For Irish sportspeople, the pathway has already been proven that it can work..”

In the lead up to this weekend’s Aer Lingus College Football Classic, both manager’s have explained that they could see a future for Irish rugby players in the sport.

But Leader has since added to that, explaining that Gaelic footballer’s would also be ideal candidates to play American Football.

“Players like him [David Clifford] exactly,” Leader explains. “You have over 100 Australian punters playing College Football now in America, and you have six or eight of them in the NFL, and loads of those played professional Aussie Rules until they were 25/26.

“They then retired through getting cut, injury or they saw this in American Football and moved to American Colleges at 26/27. Australian guys have done it that old, but you want to be doing it at 18-20, that’s the ideal sweet spot.

“But the Australian’s have done it, and they play a very similar sport to Gaelic football. For Irish sportspeople, the pathway has already been proven that it can work. Someone just needs to start it and introduce lads to it.

“That’s what I am hoping to do. I definitely see those guys who are six-foot plus.. They love those guys in American Football as punters. Not only because you can hit a good punt, but you can get down and make good tackles.

“I definitely see a lot of GAA lads who this could fit, and rugby. GAA and rugby specifically, and soccer guys as kickers will definitely work.

“They just have to start somewhere and I want to get the ball rolling on that.”

Ireland’s growing influence in the NFL.

While it is unlikely that any major Irish sportspeople may switch codes from their respective sports to American Football, it is an interesting proposition all the same.

On Wednesday morning, Irish-born NFL prospect James McCourt joined the Jacksonville Jaguars – with Leader hoping to follow McCourt’s lead down the line.

But even if he does not, he is keen to open doors for Irish sportspeople down the line. An exciting future awaits.

