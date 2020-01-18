McGregor v Cerrone: Everything You Need To Know About UFC 246

Conor McGregor is set to make his MMA return at UFC 246 this weekend.

McGregor will step into the octagon for the first time since his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 at UFC 229.

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is his opponent this time as the Irish fighter plots his return to the summit of the sport.

McGregor, who last won an MMA contest in November 2016 against Eddie Alvarez, is the favourite for Saturday’s bout.

But it won’t be an easy night against UFC veteran Cerrone, who has competed more times in the promotion than any other fighter in history (33).

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the event:

When and where is Conor McGregor fighting Donald Cerrone?

UFC 246 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which means that the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday morning, Irish time.

The preliminary card begins at 1 am Irish time and the main card starts at 3 am.

McGregor versus the 36-year-old Cerrone is the main event and the bout is expected to get underway at 10 pm Las Vegas time, which is eight hours behind the UK and Ireland.

So, the fight is expected to start at 6 am Irish and UK time. But maybe set your alarm for 5 am to be safe, just in case the contest starts earlier than scheduled. The contest will be fought at 170lb.

Who else is on the UFC 246 main card?

The main card in full is:

Conor McGregor

Holly Holm versus Raquel Pennington.

Aleksei Oleinik versus Maurice Greene.

Claudia Gadelha versus Alexa Grasso.

Anthony Pettis

How can I watch UFC 246?

UFC 246 will be broadcast exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office

The preliminary card will be shown on BT Sport 1. However, to watch the main card of the pay-per-view, it will set you back €29.95.

If you’re a Sky Ireland customer and you want to purchase the pay-per-view on BT Sport Box Office HD, just click here

Customers who are not with Sky Ireland should contact their television providers for more information on how to purchase the event.

