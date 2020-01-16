Conor McGregor Predicts How He Will Beat Donald Cerrone At UFC 246

Conor McGregor has made his prediction for how his fight will end at UFC 246.

McGregor takes on UFC veteran Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on Saturday in Las Vegas.

At Wednesday’s press conference promoting the event, the Irishman has vowed to mark his return to the octagon in style.

McGregor said he is in a “good spot” and “ready to fight” after time away from the sport.

He also predicted he would get back to winning ways by recording his first victory in the UFC for over two years.

In the past, the Irish fighter would wage verbal warfare on his opponents, but McGregor came across as somewhat humble in the press conference.

He said that he respects Cerrone and that there is no “bad blood” between the pair.

“I’ve had my back and forth with Donald throughout the years,” McGregor said.

“It’s hard not to respect Donald right now and at this stage. He has my respect and although there will be blood spilt on January 18, it will not be bad blood.”

The former two-weight world champion also made his famous “Mystic Mac” prediction for the fight, something he has done before each of his UFC bouts.

For this McGregor prediction, he has said that he will beat Cerrone by knockout.

“And for the Mystic Mac prediction, it will be a KO.”

The Dubliner last won a fight in the promotion back in November 2016, when he beat Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title at UFC 205.

The former two-weight world champion then took part in a boxing exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather in August 2017 and has had well-documented issues outside of sport.

On Saturday night, McGregor will step into the octagon for the first time since his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 at UFC 229.