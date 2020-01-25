Khabib Has Mocked Conor McGregor Following KO Record Claim

Khabib Nurmagomedov has mocked Conor McGregor following the Irishman’s claim that he made UFC history last weekend.

At UFC 246, the Irishman became the first fighter in the promotion’s history to record three TKOs in three different weight divisions after he made light work of Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

McGregor defeated Cowboy in just 40 seconds.

He then got on the microphone in the octagon to proclaim that he had “set another record.”

The 31-year-old has now won fights via TKO at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight.

Khabib mocks McGregor.

However, his rival Khabib has hit back, mocking McGregor.

The UFC lightweight champion tweeted the image posted below, which shows McGregor being submitted in three different weight classes.

The top image shows McGregor losing to Nate Diaz in 2016 when he fought at 170lbs.

In the middle image, he is about to submit to Khabib at 155 lbs at UFC 229 in October 2018.

While, in the bottom image, Irish fighter Joe Duffy is about to record a victory over McGregor via submission back in 2010.

"You raised a hell of a boy!" Listen in as @TheNotoriousMMA meets Grandma Cerrone 🤠 'The Thrill and the Agony' ➡️ https://t.co/RAcvpUcwRs (B2YB ROAR Sports) pic.twitter.com/BgvpECZMGl — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2020

McGregor v Khabib rematch. The tweet is the latest barb in the feud between Nurmagomedov and McGregor. In the press conference following UFC 246, the promotion’s president Dana White suggested that a rematch between the rivals is almost inevitable. “Khabib vs Conor is the biggest fight in the sport’s history. I think it might rival Conor versus Floyd,” White said. “When you look at what makes sense, we’re at a place right now where Conor going into the Khabib fight had lots of personal stuff, some stuff self-inflicted, he had injuries. “He has been obsessed with getting that rematch because he knows he wasn’t 100 per cent right. After 470 days out of the octagon, @TheNotoriousMMA returned at #UFC246 🙌 Here's his spine-tingling walkout in full 🤩 The superstar is back! 👊 pic.twitter.com/9WeuT0Iz7z — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 23, 2020 “When you look at this for Khabib, he’s 28-0 – he’s undefeated. “After tonight and with how Khabib won the first time and how famous Khabib has become since that first fight, we’re looking at Hagler versus Hearns, Ali versus Foreman, Ali versus Frasier. “This is a massive fight with global appeal. It’s the fight that you make and the fight that makes sense. It’s for the 155lb title. If Conor and (Jorge) Masvidal fight, neither one of them have a title. “Khabib is the fight to make. It’s huge for Khabib’s legacy too: if he beats Conor McGregor, if he beats Tony Ferguson and then Conor McGregor again, when he retires and he’s 30-something-and-zero, and he’s beaten all the best.”