Dana White Gives Timeframe For McGregor-Khabib Rematch

Dana White has provided a potential timeframe for the eagerly-awaited rematch between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

According to the UFC president, the pair are likely to fight again during the autumn. First, Khabib has a fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 18.

Rematch

In January, McGregor returned to the octagon after over a year out of action with a crushing and swift victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The Irish fighter earned his win over Cowboy in just 40 seconds in Las Vegas.

McGregor did not call out Khabib after the win. However, his return to the UFC has inevitably prompted speculation that a rematch with his rival would happen this year.

Nurmagomedov beat McGregor via submission at UFC 229 in October 2018.

There is genuine bad blood between the pair – insults were exchanged before and after the contest and a brawl broke out following the bout.

The event also drew 2.4 million pay-per-view buys, which is the most ever for an MMA event.

A rematch feels inevitable and White has predicted that it could take place at some point during the autumn months of 2020.

If Khabib beats Ferguson in April, it will set him up to fight McGregor again.

White on the timeframe for a rematch

“Khabib and Tony will fight in Brooklyn, and Conor will probably fight the winner,” White said on The Will Cain Show on ESPN.

“Conor’s talking about not wanting to wait that long, I don’t know what else makes sense.

“But who knows with that kid.

“The reason everybody loves him so much is because he could say, ‘You know what, I want to fight this guy now,’ some other weight class or whatever.

“But he keeps it fun.”

“Khabib will sit out after [Ramadan],” White continued.

“So, you would be talking about the fall, (in) September, October, November (for a rematch).”