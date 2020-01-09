Details Of McGregor Cowboy Press Conference Confirmed

We’re a little over a week away from this the much-anticipated fight between Conor McGregor and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 and an official press conference for the bout has now been confirmed.

McGregor will be making his return to the Octagon for the first time since 2018 when he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov while he will hope to taste victory for the first time since his lightweight bout against Eddie Alvarez at the end of 2016.

Cerrone himself is coming off the back of two consecutive defeats to Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

The press conference will be held on Thursday, January 15 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT at the Pearl Theater in Las Vegas. For those wanting to watch in Ireland and the UK, it will start at 1 am.

The press conference will also be open to the public.

It will be interesting to see the level of trash talk between the two as both fighters look to be taking a more focusing and reserved approach to this fight.

The height of Cerrone’s comments thus far has been how he believes he is a better fighter than McGregor.

“Do I feel like a better mixed martial artist? Absolutely,” Cerrone told MMA Fighting. “I feel like I’ve been in the trenches. I’ve been in the big fights. I’ve walked this path many, many times.

“This is my 51st MMA fight coming out of that tunnel. Literally, I’ve done it more than anybody.”

Meanwhile, McGregor’s comments in the media have mostly been focussing on himself and how good he is feeling now in comparison to the time when he was preparing for his fight with Nurmagomedov.

“That [defeat] was after a horrendous camp where I was so disrespectful to the people that believe in me,” McGregor told The MacLife.

Time will tell 👀 How do you think McGregor v Cerrone will go? https://t.co/YmT4tT1mCH — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) January 7, 2020

“I was disrespectful to my team with my lack of commitment, and I still went out and done that.

“The forgetful MMA industry – it’s such a forgetful game. One guy can have a win or two wins and they’re on top of the world. Then a guy can have a loss and he’s on the bottom. I’m going to remind everyone and continue to climb, continue to get my sharpness.

“You know, a lot of people forget about my skill-base. I’m going to go in there and remind them. I don’t feel as though these people are on my level. I have not been committed for a while – up until a year ago. I look forward to going back and showcasing my skillset to the people.”

WhatsApp Email 124 Shares