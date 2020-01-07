Donald Cerrone Reckons He’s “Absolutely” A Better Fighter Than Conor McGregor

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone believes he is “absolutely” a better fighter than Conor McGregor.

Cerrone and McGregor will face off in a headline welterweight bout in less than two weeks’ time. From McGregor’s perspective, he will be hoping to claim his first victory in the octagon since he defeated Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title at the end of 2016.

Since then, The Notorious had his much drawn-out boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2017 before returning to the Octagon once again in 2018 where he suffered a submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It is expected that McGregor will have a busy 2020 with a rematch with Nurmagomedov the ultimate goal but first, the Dubliner must overcome the experienced Cerrone.

The 36-year-old Colorado native has been speaking to MMA Fighting and in the interview, he outlined why he believes he is a better mixed martial artist than his Irish opponent.

“Do I feel like a better mixed martial artist? Absolutely,” Cerrone said. “I feel like I’ve been in the trenches. I’ve been in the big fights. I’ve walked this path many, many times.

“This is my 51st MMA fight coming out of that tunnel. Literally, I’ve done it more than anybody.”

Although many are of the belief that McGregor will win this fight, he has only fought at welterweight twice before which was against Nate Diaz in 2016 and the Stockton native is believed by many to be at his ideal weight of 155 lbs. Cerrone doesn’t seem to buy into any potential advantage in this regard, as he reveals he didn’t care when he learned that McGregor wanted to fight at 170 lbs.

“I didn’t care. They called and said Conor wants to fight you at 170. I said hell yeah let’s do it. It wasn’t a beat other than that.

“We’re both going to have a healthy, fat camp. How about that? We don’t have to worry about battling with diet and all that sh*t. We just get to go be who we want, train hard and show up healthy and I’m excited. All in all to get the best Conor, the best ‘Cowboy,’ this is the only way to do it.”

If McGregor does overcome Cerrone next weekend, speculation will begin to mount as to who he will face next and many believe that Jorge Masvidal could be that man, especially after the American issued this stern ultimatum to his potential opponent.

