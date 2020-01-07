Jorge Masvidal has issued an ultimatum to Conor McGregor about a fight between the pair.

McGregor spoke about the UFC star in a recent interview when discussing potential opponents for the next phase of his career.

The Irish fighter told the Mac Life, “I’m not going to 170 just for Jorge, he hasn’t really got anything.”

Yet, in December, UFC President Dana White claimed that McGregor told him that he “definitely” wants to fight Masvidal next after his bout with Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on January 19.

However, Masvidal is tired of receiving mixed-messages and has called on McGregor to ‘stop flirting.’

He wants the former two-weight world champion to either agree to a fight between the pair or to stop speaking about him.

“He doesn’t want this? I don’t give a f*** then, you don’t want to fight, you don’t want to fight,” Masvidal said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

“Don’t flirt with me. You want it or you don’t. Leave me the f*** alone if you don’t. I’m going to go take care of [Kamaru] Usman.’

However, Masvidal stated that, of course, he would want a fight with McGregor due to the money he could potentially earn from it.

“Yes, I would want that fight. It’s a big money fight,” he said. He also predicted that a fight between the pair would guarantee “violence” and a sell-out crowd.

“It’s a dude that’s a two-time division champion. He has some impressive records, and he comes to fight man, so in that aspect, yes. And we’re going to both f***ing sell out wherever we’re f***ing fighting at, and it’s going to be violence.”

You can watch Masvidal’s conversation with Helwani below.

McGregor returns to the Octagon on January 19 for his fight with Cerrone, his first appearance in the UFC since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.