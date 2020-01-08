Jorge Masvidal Predicts Outcome Of McGregor Cerrone Fight

Conor McGregor’s potential future opponent, Jorge Masvidal, has weighed in with his prediction for next weekend’s much-anticipated fight between the Dubliner and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246.

Masvidal and McGregor have traded verbal barbs in recent times with a potential bout between the pair on the cards later in 2020.

Before that happens though, McGregor must overcome the experienced Cerrone in Las Vegas next weekend and Masvidal, speaking to ESPN, reveals how he thinks the headline fight will go.

“It can go many ways,” Masvidal told ESPN.

“Conor is great off the block. He’s phenomenal off the start. Cowboy is a slow starter. Conor has tremendous speed and timing in the beginning, good power, so I think he can catch him early. If Cowboy comes out to grapple like he has in the past with decent strikers and even good grapplers like Rick Story, who he was able to take down and create a lot of offence like that… if that Cowboy comes out, he can mix things up real nice.

“And then he can start to flow and get into his game of high kicks and punching and being tricky, like a dual-threat to Conor. ‘If (Cerrone) just comes out to fight it out, I see Conor winning within the first two rounds.”

McGregor will be hoping to claim his first victory in the octagon since he defeated Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title at the end of 2016.

Since then, The Notorious had his much drawn-out boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2017 before returning to the Octagon once again in 2018 where he suffered a submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov. It is expected that McGregor could fight three times in 2020.

