Kamaru Usman records stunning knockout victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261

by The PA Team
The fight took place in front of 15,000 spectators in Florida.

Kamaru Usman recorded an impressive second-round knockout victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night. Usman, 33, retained the UFC welterweight title with his stunning win.

The fight was a rematch of their meeting at UFC 251 last July, when Masvidal took the fight on less than a week’s notice only to lose to Usman on the scorecard.

Masvidal swore he would do better against Usman with a full training camp to prepare. But the American fighter, 36, was stopped by his Nigerian opponent in an explosive fashion.

Usman landed a powerful straight right hand which sent Masvidal to the canvas. The Nigerian’s record is now 19-1, and he has recorded 14 consecutive wins in the UFC.

