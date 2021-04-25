Kamaru Usman records stunning knockout victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261

The fight took place in front of 15,000 spectators in Florida.

Kamaru Usman recorded an impressive second-round knockout victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night. Usman, 33, retained the UFC welterweight title with his stunning win.

The fight was a rematch of their meeting at UFC 251 last July, when Masvidal took the fight on less than a week’s notice only to lose to Usman on the scorecard. Masvidal swore he would do better against Usman with a full training camp to prepare. But the American fighter, 36, was stopped by his Nigerian opponent in an explosive fashion.

Usman landed a powerful straight right hand which sent Masvidal to the canvas. The Nigerian’s record is now 19-1, and he has recorded 14 consecutive wins in the UFC.

