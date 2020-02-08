Jon Jones Makes Prediction for McGregor-Khabib Rematch

Jon Jones has predicted that Khabib Nurmagomedov would beat Conor McGregor again, should the pair have a rematch this year.

Jones, who is preparing to fight Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 on Saturday in Heuston, Texas, has claimed that Khabib would have a distinct advantage in the potential bout.

“If I would put my money on it, I’m definitely going with Khabib,” Jones told TMZ Sports.

Jones said that he believes wrestlers tend to have the advantage, as they can control proceedings and dictate whether the fight goes to the mat or not.

As such, he tipped Khabib, the superior wrestler, to win the potential rematch.

“For sure. I think the cards are always kind of in Khabib’s hands. But, Conor definitely has a chance.”

Jones also joked that if Nurmagomedov was to reject an offer of $100m for a rematch, he would be ready to step in and fight McGregor.

“Give me the money! I’ll whoop [McGregor’s] ass for the homeboys!”

Nurmagomedov beat McGregor via submission at UFC 229 in October 2018. The Irish fighter then spent over a year out of the sport, before returning in January to face Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

McGregor made light work of Cowboy, dispatching the UFC veteran in just 40 seconds in Las Vegas.

The Irish fighter did not call out Khabib after the win. However, his return to the UFC has inevitably prompted speculation that a rematch with his rival would happen this year.

UFC president Dana White said recently that the rematch, should it take place, would occur during the autumn months. First, Khabib must fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 18.

“Khabib and Tony will fight in Brooklyn, and Conor will probably fight the winner,” White said.

“Conor’s talking about not wanting to wait that long, I don’t know what else makes sense. But who knows with that kid.

“The reason everybody loves him so much is because he could say, ‘You know what, I want to fight this guy now,’ some other weight class or whatever. But he keeps it fun.”

“Khabib will sit out after [Ramadan]. So, you would be talking about the fall, (in) September, October, November (for a rematch with Khabib).”