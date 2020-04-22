Jon Jones Makes Prediction For Potential McGregor Vs Khabib Rematch

***Originally posted February 8th***

Jon Jones has predicted that Khabib Nurmagomedov would beat Conor McGregor again, should the pair have a rematch.

Jones has claimed that Khabib would have a distinct advantage in the potential bout.

“If I would put my money on it, I’m definitely going with Khabib,” Jones told TMZ Sports.

Jones said that he believes wrestlers tend to have the advantage, as they can control proceedings and dictate whether the fight goes to the mat or not.

As such, he tipped Khabib, the superior wrestler, to win the potential rematch.

“For sure. I think the cards are always kind of in Khabib’s hands. But, Conor definitely has a chance.”

Jones also joked that if Nurmagomedov was to reject an offer of $100m for a rematch, he would be ready to step in and fight McGregor.

“Give me the money! I’ll whoop [McGregor’s] ass for the homeboys!”

Nurmagomedov beat McGregor via submission at UFC 229 in October 2018. The Irish fighter then spent over a year out of the sport, before returning in January to face Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

McGregor made light work of Cowboy, dispatching the UFC veteran in just 40 seconds in Las Vegas.

The Irish fighter did not call out Khabib after the win. However, his return to the UFC has inevitably prompted speculation that a rematch with his rival would.

That was of course until the recent coronavirus outbreak caused the a halt to the majority of the sporting calendar, including the cancellation of a number of UFC events.

The promotion are eyeing up a return on May 9th and McGregor could be interested in the winner of the proposed main event between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title.

It is not yet known if a location has been finalised for the potential card or whether it will even go ahead at all given the restrictions.

