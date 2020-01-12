Donald Cerrone Predicts That Conor McGregor Will Not Engage In Trash Talk Ahead of UFC 246

Donald Cerrone has predicted that Conor McGregor will not engage in any trash talk ahead of their fight at UFC 246.

McGregor returns to the Octagon on January 18 for the first time since his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018.

The Irish fighter is seeking his first victory since defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016.

Ahead of his bout against Cerrone, McGregor has broken with his usual approach of trash talking and running down his opponent.

The former two-weight world champion had notable success with this approach against Jose Aldo in 2015.

As Cerrone told MMA Fighting, McGregor is “the best” in the business at trash talking.

But the 36-year-old UFC veteran doesn’t expect his opponent to take this approach with him ahead of their fight in Las Vegas next weekend.

“He’s the best at it,” Cerrone said.

“The thing is you’d really have to go low, talk about my grandma or my kid and then it would put it on another level. Do you understand what I’m saying? Then I’ll just come f**k you up in the lobby type s**t.

“I don’t think it’s ever going to go that way,” he continued.

“He understands that. We’re fighting, he can talk about that all he wants but don’t low blow.”

The pair were involved in an exchange during a press conference back in 2015.

Where it all started… 🗣 📺 Watch #UFC246 McGregor vs Cerrone on Sat 18 Jan! pic.twitter.com/cMeDbqu0ZA — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 5, 2020

Yet, Cerrone has said that there is no bad blood with McGregor.

He stated that the mere fact this incident has been brought up now proves that there is no ill-feeling between the two men ahead of UFC 246.

“That’s just you media boys digging and shovelling for sh*t to bring up,” Cerrone said.

“That’s all that was. Conor hasn’t said anything bad about me so you’ve got to go get old s**t out.”