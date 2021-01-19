McGregor makes his return to the Octagon this weekend.

Conor McGregor will earn a guaranteed $3m (€2.47m) for his UFC return on Saturday night, according to reports.

The Irish fighter will take on Dustin Poirier in a rematch of a 2014 bout between the pair, which McGregor won by TKO at UFC 178.

UFC 257.

For this weekend’s rematch, the Dubliner will receive the lion’s share of the fight purse. Poirier will take home $150,000, according to The Sun, 20 times less than his opponent.

Poirier recently signed a new eight-fight contract with the UFC. There were reports that the 32-year-old would earn a guaranteed $1m from his rematch with McGregor, but that has yet to be confirmed.

The winner of the bout could take on Khabib Nurmagomedov next. ‘The Eagle’ announced his retirement from MMA following his victory over Justin Gaethje in October at UFC 254.

Dana White, the UFC president, however, has said that Khabib may consider a return to the Octagon and could be tempted by a rematch with McGregor.

“So, his words to me were, (Khabib), ‘I’m going to watch this fight. I would never tie up the division’,” White said.

“These guys do something spectacular, show me something spectacular and make me want to come back and fight.

“So I have a feeling that if somebody delivers, if these guys can do something special, Khabib will fight them.”

