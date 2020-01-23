“I Think He’ll Fight Me Now” – Justin Gaethje Reckons He’ll Fight McGregor Next

Justin Gaethje believes that Conor McGregor will fight him next as the ‘Notorious’ eyes up his next opportunity after his win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 at the weekend.

It took McGregor just 40 seconds to win the fight after some unorthodox shoulder strikers followed by a devastating kick to Cerrone’s head ultimately put an end to the bout.

McGregor’s preference is a rematch with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov but the undefeated 31-year-old is due to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in April so the Irishman may have to fight someone else in the interim before that rematch can take place.

There are no shortage of potential opponents for McGregor and coach John Kavanagh recently outlined that his preference would be a bout with Gaethje.

This seems to resonate with the American who also believes that McGregor will reach out to him soon to organise his next fight.

“Ultimately that dude makes his own decisions, and I think he has more confidence now,” Gaethje told The Punchlines Podcast. “He needed a win. So yeah, I think he’ll fight me now.”

Gaethje has won his last three fights in a row but before that he suffered back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez – something which may count against him when hoping to secure himself as McGregor’s next opponent.

“I’m not necessarily being overlooked,” Gaethje said. “I’m in the conversation. I lost two times not that long ago, and unfortunately that set me back and that allows these people to have an argument or a case when it comes to the argument or it comes to this circumstance…

“So it does suck to compete as hard as I do and to put as much as I do into it and to maybe have the situation come along where I do get passed over because of money or politics. But at the end of the day, if you do keep winning, I’m gonna fight again and if I win, if I knock somebody out again, they can’t deny me.”

