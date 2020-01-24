New Video Confirms What Conor McGregor Said To Cowboy After TKO

The UFC have released a new video which shows what Conor McGregor said to Donald Cerrone immediately after referee Herb Dean called a stop to the fight at UFC 246.

In the buildup to the fight, there was nothing but respect shown between the two fighters and this continued immediately after the fight when McGregor embraced his fallen opponent on the canvass.

“I love you, Donald.

“Those shoulder shots broke it, eh?”

Later, McGregor also says “great job” to Cerrone before hugging Cerrone’s grandmother and outlining how much respect he has for her.

You can see the full video below:

It's here! Go behind the scenes of the epic #UFC246 via Thrill & The Agony on @UFCFightPass ⤵️ 📺 https://t.co/xUsZWeGDn0 pic.twitter.com/REy84RjhWo — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 23, 2020

That win over Cerrone looks to have opened plenty of doors for McGregor who will now be planning who he will fight next.

A rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov is the ultimate goal but Khabib and Tony Ferguson are set to fight in April, McGregor may focus his attention on other potential opponents such as Justin Gaethje or Jorge Masvidal.

Coach John Kavanagh outlined that his preference would be a fight with Gaethje while the American himself said in a recent interview that he believes McGregor will fight him next.

