Dana White Offers Khabib-Ferguson Update During Reddit AMA

Dana White has provided an update on the future of the long-awaited bout between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The duo were originally set to fight at UFC 249, which was originally scheduled for April 18 at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

However, due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the event was postponed to the new scheduled date of May 9 in Florida.

Khabib Nurmagomedov also pulled out of the fight because he wasn’t able to travel from Dagestan due to the international restrictions put in place due to the global pandemic.

This is now the fifth time that a bout between the pair has not gone ahead due to varying reasons and circumstances.

UFC President White was answering questions to the Reddit MMA community this week where he was inevitably asked on the prospect of the duo fighting in the future.

However, White’s response would not exactly fill you with optimism.

In reply to a question as to what fight is the one that got away, White replied, “It’s gotta be Tony [vs.] Khabib.”

In terms of the prospect and his confidence of the bout taking place at some stage this year, White said, “Not very. I’m afraid of what will happen next if we try to make that happen again.”

"I really want to sort an agreement with Darren."https://t.co/WvSK6XRANG — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) April 30, 2020

This will no doubt come as a big disappointment to the MMA community who have long waited in anticipation to see the duo face off against one another in the octagon.

UFC 249 is now scheduled to take place behind closed doors in Florida with the headline bout being a lightweight interim title fight between Ferguson and Justin Gaethje on May 9.