Dana White says Conor McGregor will not fight again in 2020

Will ‘The Notorious’ fight again in 2020?

UFC President Dana White has been discussing the prospect of Conor McGregor returning to the octagon this year in a recent interview.

White has poured cold water over the hopes of fans who want to see the Dubliner return to the Octagon this year despite the announcement of his retirement in early June.

Many are of the opinion that the latest iteration of McGregor’s retirement will be like his previous announcements in that it’s temporary.

White was speaking to Barstool Sports where he stated that he can “guarantee” that McGregor will not fight this year.

“This year, he is retired,” White told Barstool Sports.

“He doesn’t have a fight this year, and he won’t have a fight this year. Conor McGregor will not fight in 2020. … I guarantee he will not fight in 2020.”

McGregor had grand plans to fight three times in 2020 which began with a straight-forward victory over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 in January. However, it seems that the disruption caused by COVID-19 has had an impact on the Dubliner’s motivation.

The 32-year-old told Ariel Helwani recently that nothing in the UFC really excites him.

White does offer a glimmer of hope, however. He says he doesn’t think McGregor will stay retired which raises the possibility that he will return to the Octagon in 2021.

“I’m not focused on anything with anybody who’s not fighting,” White said.

I accept! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 30, 2020

“Conor McGregor is retired. Do we all believe he’ll stay retired? I think most of us don’t believe he’ll remain retired.”

The UFC president also talked about McGregor’s cryptic “I accept” tweet from last week. White believes that it’s not related to his organisation because the Dubliner hasn’t spoken to him about any potential fights that he is considering.