Dana White says Conor McGregor will not fight again in 2020

Will ‘The Notorious’ fight again in 2020?
White has poured cold water over the hopes of fans who want to see the Dubliner return to the Octagon this year despite the announcement of his retirement in early June.
White was speaking to Barstool Sports where he stated that he can “guarantee” that McGregor will not fight this year.
“This year, he is retired,” White told Barstool Sports.
“He doesn’t have a fight this year, and he won’t have a fight this year. Conor McGregor will not fight in 2020. … I guarantee he will not fight in 2020.”
The 32-year-old told Ariel Helwani recently that nothing in the UFC really excites him.
White does offer a glimmer of hope, however.
“I’m not focused on anything with anybody who’s not fighting,” White said.
I accept!
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 30, 2020
“Conor McGregor is retired. Do we all believe he’ll stay retired? I think most of us don’t believe he’ll remain retired.”
The UFC president also talked about McGregor’s cryptic “I accept” tweet from last week.