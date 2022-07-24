The unfortunate hypocrisy of Paddy Pimblett’s post-fight comments

He spoke excellently last night, but he shouldn’t be blindly praised and followed.

Even if you only have a passing interest in MMA, you will likely have seen Paddy Pimblett’s post-fight comments from Saturday night.

He spoke eloquently about mental health, and suicide, following the tragic passing of his friend.

It is undeniably a good thing that such a big name is talking about such an important topic, and it is also nice to see social media flooded with people sharing Pimblett’s genuinely touching sentiment.

His comments will likely help people, and encourage at least one person to reach out for help instead of suffering in silence.

This is objectively a good thing, but it should not absolve him of criticism of his past behaviour, some of which makes these comments feel somewhat insincere.

I’m not for a second belittling Pimblett’s grief, and the pain he is currently going through, but he should not be deified and is also not the mental health activist that many are now painting him to be.

He has been banned from Twitter for regularly abusing people on the app, and it is often people, and cultures, who don’t deserve it.

Just days ago, the Liverpool man was sharing a video of a young staff member who had given him a fine. Pimblett made horrific comments towards a young man, who was clearly just doing his job, and encouraged a pile-on that unsurprisingly followed.

Paddy Pimblett.

Did being shared to an audience of hundreds of thousands impact his mental health? Did Pimblett care? Clearly not. Hypocrisy is everywhere on social media, but this is one of the most egregious examples in recent memory.

He has a disappointing history of racist and xenophobic tweets, criticising the Conservative Party in one breath and insisting there are too many immigrants in England in the next.

He caused outrage among Georgian people by insisting that they are a “stupid” country, and that it’s no surprise that Russians “terrorise their lives”. This was seemingly a reference to the Russo-Georgian war.

Pimblett apologised, to his credit, but he definitely didn’t learn his lesson when it comes to thinking before he tweets. He has continued to do this sort of thing, and doesn’t look likely to stop.

At the end of the day, nobody is perfect. We are all good and bad, and Pimblett is no different. But the idea that he is being resoundingly praised for his words this morning should ring alarm bells. He can’t preach about mental health while essentially bullying people online.

He can continue to speak well about mental health, and ending the stigma, but if he doesn’t stop his deeply offensive comments about other countries and immigrants, it will always ring hollow.

