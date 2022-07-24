Paddy Pimblett leaves arena in tears following emotional post-fight interview

“Please speak to someone. Anyone.”

Paddy Pimblett left the o2 Arena in tears following an extremely emotional post-fight interview dedicated to the passing of his friend.

Pimblett defeated American fighter Jordan Leavitt in the second round in what was a seriously impressive performance by the Liverpool man.

The Scouse fighter lived up to the hype on Saturday night, ensuring that his exciting career continues to roll on, with his next fight now set to be even more exciting than this one.

However, it was what he did after the fight that let people seriously impressed by the 27-year-old.

Pimblett dedicated the fight to a “little warrior” named Lee, a baby who is fighting “more than any of us will ever be”, while he also spoke extremely honestly about his friend Ricky who died by suicide just last week.

He said: “I want to dedicate this fight to little baby Lee. He’s a little warrior. More of a fighter than any of us will ever be.”

“I woke up on Friday morning at 4am to a message that one of my friends, back home, had died. This was five hours before my weigh-in. So Ricky lad, that’s for you

“But, there’s a stigma in this world that men can’t talk. Listen, if you’re a man and you’ve got weight on your shoulders, and you think the only way you can solve it is by [suicide], please speak to someone, speak to anyone. I know I’d rather my mate cry on my shoulder than go to his funeral next week.

“So, please, let’s get rid of this stigma and men, start talking.”

Pimblett made his way out of the ring and left the arena in tears, clearly overwhelmed by the the entire situation.

Just hours on from the fight, a massive amount of people are discussing his post-fight interview and the impact it might have on his fans.

