Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks passionately about why he won’t work with bookmakers

Khabib Nurmagomedov has spoken passionately about why he won’t work with bookmakers, no matter how much money they offer his company.

Nurmagomedov was asked about why his organisation Eagle FC do not cooperate with bookmakers, and the former UFC lightweight champion gave an insightful response.

He said that he believes promoting gambling companies is the same as professional athletes and sports teams coming forward to advertise drugs to young, impressionable people.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on bookmakers

He said: “We have plenty of good sponsors that we work with and put on events with.

“We don’t need bookmakers. I believe that gambling is more dangerous than alcohol. I think it’s worse to advertise gambling more than alcohol. Bookmakers ruin entire families. How many young guys go on their sites, stay on them, and become addicted?

“Whole families get ruined because of it. You know well how strong of an addiction gambling is. It’s the same as a drug addiction.

“It would be the same if I were to advertise drugs here. Gambling and drug addiction are on the same level for me. We pay attention to the type of product we give our audience. The only thing we promote is sport. It’s very important to me.”

He was then asked about the potential money he is missing out on by taking this stance, but insists that he has no regrets about his decision.

“We’re not moving in that direction. We pay attention to the type of product we give our audience. The only thing we promote is sport.

“I don’t want the people that watch us to see alcohol or bookmakers ads. It’s very important to me. I don’t want people to discover a bookmaker from watching Eagle FC, then go on their site and develop an addiction.”

