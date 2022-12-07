Conor McGregor responds to Joe Rogan’s PED accusations

The war of words continues, and it’s not going away.

Conor McGregor has responded to Joe Rogan’s accusation that the Dublin fighter is on Performance Enhancing Drugs.

McGregor took to social media to hit back at Rogan, in a war of words that has been going on for a few weeks at this point.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan implied that McGregor would not pass a USADA test at present, basing it off some of the images he has been posting on social media lately.

Joe Rogan on Conor McGregor

Speaking on the extremely successful podcast, he said: “It seemed exactly like he was justifying PEDs.”

“Not only that. He’s taking his shirt off and posing constantly and he looks like his piss would melt that USADA cup,” he said.

This led to McGregor hitting back, taking to Twitter to write: “Joe looks like his piss melts his knickers, in the company that long and never took a fight hahaha @UFC oh tae kwon do competition, call the cops hahahahaah.”

Joe Rogan vs Conor McGregor

In a recent series of Tweets, McGregor criticised the way Rogan commentated on his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Quoting Rogan at first, McGregor said: “‘That was an illegal knee on the head of a grounded opponent.’ Shut up you Joe, ya little fool ya.

“What are you talking about? Smash this and smash that? What was smashed was my knee into his eye socket.

“‘That’s a knee to a grounded opponent, call the cops!’ For f*** sake. Ya f***ing thick.”

Surprisingly, this tweet is still available to listen to:

@joerogan proper Twelve blow the jaw off you stick to that other gick boondock head pic.twitter.com/7UkBU6abnf — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

It would not come as a surprise to see Rogan respond to McGregor’s accusations, as he has been vocally anti-steroid throughout his entire career.

