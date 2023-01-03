Dana White apologises after video surfaces of him slapping his wife

The incident took place in a crowded bar.

Dana White has apologised after a video surfaced of him slapping his wife in a crowded bar at a New Year’s Eve party.

The UFC owner has said that it was an alcohol-fuelled incident, but that it’s not an excuse for a man to “put hands on a woman”.

Footage, which has been shared widely since its release, shows White and his wife Anne having an argument, as she looks frustrated with him to begin with.

She slaps him first, before he does the same back to her, before there is another coming together between the two.

White went on TMZ to apologise for what he did, and to say that his priority is now ensuring his children are not impacted by the “horrible” situation.

Dana White slapping his wife up in a night club🤯 pic.twitter.com/CAJXX1kCB7 — FullCombat (@FullCombat_) January 3, 2023

Dana White on slap incident with his wife

He said: “You’ve heard me say for years, ‘There’s never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,’ and now here I am on TMZ talking about it.

“My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years, we’ve known each other since we were 12 years old. We’ve obviously been through some shit together but we’ve got three kids and this is one of those situations that is horrible. I’m embarrassed…

“But it’s also one of those situations that, right now, we’re more concerned about our kids.

“We have three kids and since the video popped up, we’ve shown the kids the video and we’re more focused on our family right now. People are going to have opinions on this and most of the people’s opinions would be right, especially in my case…

“My wife and I have apologised to each other. We’ve apologised to our kids, and this is one of those things where everybody is going to chime in.

“You don’t put your hands on a woman, ever. My wife and I love each other, we’ve been together for a very long time. We’ve known each other since we’ve been very little and this is just one of those unfortunate situations.”

White’s wife released a similar statement, where she confirmed that the two had been “drinking too much”, and also insisted their children were their priority.

The UFC is yet to release an official statement, nor has White’s latest business venture the Power Slap League, though that seems unlikely.

