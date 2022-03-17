Dana White reveals when Conor McGregor will fight next

A date for the diary, for now at least…

Dana White has revealed when Conor McGregor will fight next, or at least when we should expect to see him back in action.

McGregor has not fought since his defeat to Dustin Poirier in July of 2021, where he suffered a nasty leg injury that has kept him out of the octagon for quite some time.

White, speaking to talkSPORT, explained when should expect to see the Dubliner back fighting, with it being sooner than many might have expected.

He said: “I’m not worried about [finding McGregor an opponent] because, first of all, Conor is not even fighting right now.

“He’s not back until the fall [autumn] – if everything goes right. So a lot of the match-ups will play out this summer and whoever wins or loses, when Conor is cleared by a doctor and ready to go, we’ll figure out who’s next.”

McGregor, if we are to go by his frantic social media posts, is keen to compete again this year, but the Irishman insists he will not rush himself back until he’s fully healed.

St paddy’s eve work at crumlin boxing club. The school of excellence! pic.twitter.com/E6xqS8KFxo — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 16, 2022

Conor McGregor next fight

However, as is the case with all things McGregor, White’s comments should be taken with at least a pinch of salt.

After all, the Dubliner is a man who has retired from MMA on a number of occasions, and is not necessarily the most reliable man in the world.

Speaking earlier in the year, McGregor said that he would be back sparring in April, but as anyone who knows MMA will tell you, sparring is not the same as actually stepping into the ring for a full-blown fight.

Poirier seems like the most likely opponent for the Notorious, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see Nate Diaz rear his head either, given a trilogy would likely sell a lot of tickets.

Read next: Henry Cejudo slams ‘yes men’ surrounding Conor McGregor

Read More About: conor mcgregor, mma, UFC