Conor McGregor deletes offensive tweet seemingly aimed at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father

The tweet appears to be aimed at Khabib’s father, who passed away last year.

Conor McGregor has deleted an offensive tweet, seemingly aimed at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, who died in 2020.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died in July of 2020, due to complications related to Covid-19, which influenced his son Khabib’s decision to retire from mixed martial arts.

Khabib congratulates Dustin Poirier

After Dustin Poirier defeated McGregor for the second time this year, Khabib tweeted to congratulate the American. He wrote: “Good always defeats evil”.

Good always defeats evil.

Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

McGregor did not respond to this tweet at the time, but appeared to do so in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He tweeted: “Covid is good and father is evil?”, seemingly making reference to the fact that Khabib’s father died due to Covid-19.

The Dublin fighter deleted the tweet shortly after it was posted, though it was screenshotted by dozens of MMA accounts who went on to share the image.

This is far from an isolated incident, as earlier this month, McGregor deleted a series of cryptic tweets that seemed to be aimed at Dustin Poirier’s family.

He tweeted screenshots of UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot’s photo of Poirier holding his ankle, followed by an image of Poirier with his young daughter and a close-up of Poirier himself.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion then simply posted another tweet, with nothing but the word, “Gonezo”.

Once again, they were deleted shortly after, but not before a number of accounts managed to screenshot and save images.

He also referred to himself as a “dangerous man” in these tweets.

Just 12 months ago, McGregor took to Twitter to extend his sympathies after Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away.

He wrote: “The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport. Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.”

At the time, McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh also shared his condolences, referring to Abdulmanap as a “genius”.

