Conor McGregor attempts to “end” dispute with Paul McGrath and PJ Gallagher

Conor McGregor has attempted to “end” a dispute with both Paul McGrath and PJ Gallagher, in a series of cheeky Tweets posted on Tuesday night.

McGregor and McGrath have been going back and forth for a number of days now, after the former Ireland footballer stepped in for radio personality and comedian Gallagher.

Gallagher aimed a jibe at McGregor first, before the UFC fighter responded with an onslaught of abuse, which led to a fairly civil response from McGrath.

This escalated to the point that McGregor challenged both of them to a fight, as well as McGrath’s son, and brought up legal issues from the former Man United’s man past.

Wheat makes McGregor’s dispute with the comedian worse, is that it comes not long after Gallagher appeared on The Late Late Show recently to discuss his stay with St. Patrick’s Mental Health Services in Dublin as he deals with mental illness.

“Today is one year exactly since I was admitted into St Pats with mental illness,” posted Gallagher on Sunday.

Today is one year exactly since I was admitted into St Pats with mental illness. This pic in @radionova100 was the last one taken before I went in. Absolutely torn up inside and scared out of my shite of what was gonna happen next. Today I’ve never felt better in my life. pic.twitter.com/Zqx8QCepfn — PJ Gallagher (@pjgallagher) December 18, 2022

Gallagher himself admitted that he was close to suicide at times, and this public dispute with a person with almost 10 million followers can’t have helped.

Conor McGregor vs Paul McGrath

However, McGregor cheekily called off the altercation on Tuesday night, as he “admitted defeat”, while in fact doing the exact opposite.In a series of now deleted Tweets (which is McGregor’s calling card at this point), the Dublin fighter boarded a private jet, ordered some champagne and showed off his flashy watch.

He did so while repeating: “We’re going to call it a day on the PJ and McGrath and all yeah, yous’ won this round lads yeah fair play to yous’ have a good one.”

He concluded by saying: “I’ll be the bigger man and bow out.”

Time will tell with regards to whether or not we’ve seen the last of this…

